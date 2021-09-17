Police Investigating Possible Child Luring Incident In Rockland

Police are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to lure a child into his car with baseball tickets or cards.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Rockland County in the area of Dexter Avenue in Pearl River.

That's when a 10-year-old boy was in the driveway of his home when a black car with a grey grill and New York State license tags pulled up, according to Captain James Brown of the Orangetown Police.

The man, described as being in his 60s, called the boy over and asked if he wanted baseball tickets or baseball cards, Brown said.

The boy ran into his house and told his parents what had happened, Brown said.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information, contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-3700.

