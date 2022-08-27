Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Area

Joe Lombardi
I-87 in the Town of Newburgh (marked in red).
I-87 in the Town of Newburgh (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight.

The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police. 

The bus pulled over onto the shoulder at mile marker 60.1 in the town of Newburgh where troopers responded and were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Both males sustained injuries as a result of the fight, one of whom is the suspect who is in custody at this time, police said. 

The victim was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

All lanes remained open during the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

