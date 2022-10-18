Police Investigating 3 Hudson Valley Overdose Deaths That May Be Linked To Fentanyl

Police are investigating three overdose deaths suspected to have resulted from fentanyl in Westchester County.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the Yonkers Police Department said it learned of three apparent overdose deaths that may have been connected to the same source of heroin, which is believed to have been laced with fentanyl.

The identities of the three have not been released.

The batch that is suspected is packaged in a "distinct green glassine envelope," according to Yonkers Police.

Yonkers Police's Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit are working to investigate the deaths and apprehend anyone responsible for distributing the laced drugs.

"Community members are advised NEVER to ingest unknown or un-prescribed controlled substances, especially illegal street drugs – the results can be deadly," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.