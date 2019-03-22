Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Man Faces 25 Years To Life In Prison After Murder Indictment
Police & Fire

Police Investigate Threat To Irvington Schools

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Irvington High School has a larger police presence following a threat by a student.
Irvington High School has a larger police presence following a threat by a student. Photo Credit: File photo

Police have increased their presence on the campuses of both Irvington High School and Irvington Middle School following a threatening statement made by a student about allegedly doing harm on school grounds.

Irvington Free Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison said on Friday morning, March 22 that the threat was made on Thursday, March 21.

"This matter was promptly reported to the Irvington Police Department who immediately investigated," said Harrison in a letter to parents.

An investigation by police determined that the threat was not credible and there is no risk to public safety, Harrison added.

"The safety of our students and staff are the District’s top priority," the superintendent said. "Please know that the Irvington School District takes situations such as this one seriously and will take necessary steps, including appropriate discipline, to provide a safe learning environment."

Although the threat was found not credible, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence on school grounds over the coming days, he said.

"We are also appreciative of the open lines of communication within our school community that led to this matter being reported," Harrison said. "As we have said before if you see or hear something that is not right, please report it."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.