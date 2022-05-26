Police Investigate After Student Brings BB Gun To Hudson Valley School

At least one student is expected to face charges after causing alarm at a Westchester elementary school by bringing a BB gun to class days after the mass shooting in Texas.

In Yonkers, an investigation was launched at the Cesar E. Chavez (formerly Cedar Place) Elementary School when a student brought the weapon inside the building on Thursday, May 26.

According to a Yonkers Police Department spokesperson, officers have recovered the BB gun and the involved students were taken to the Community Affairs Division.

Police said that they anticipate charging one or more students as juvenile delinquents in relation to the incident.

“The situation is under control and there are no additional safety threats to the students or the school,” officials said.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said that the city is also working with the police department and school district to review their protocols in such an instance.

“The City of Yonkers places the absolute highest priority on student safety;” they added. “In light of recent events locally and nationally, parents may expect to see additional resources in and around our schools.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.