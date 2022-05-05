Police In The Hudson Valley Issue Alert About Real Estate Scammer

Law enforcement agencies in Westchester are attempting to locate a real estate scammer who bilked at least one victim out of thousands of dollars by renting her a house that wasn’t actually available, police said.

An alert was issued by the New Rochelle Police Department on Thursday, May 5 as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the fraudster, who has targeted at least one city resident.

According to police, on Monday, April 18, the scammer (pictured above) was involved in a real estate security deposit scam after being caught on camera passing out flyers for a purported rental property on 7th Street.

The scammer sought to rent out the home, which was not available, and is actually up for sale and had a real estate box affixed to the front door.

Investigators said that the scammer was able to bypass the lock to gain access to the property, helping him establish legitimacy as a real estate agent.

The suspect was able to show his victim the property after getting past the lock and collected a $2,500 security deposit from the victim, who was an interested renter.

According to department officials, the scammer told his victim he would get her a receipt and never returned after leaving in a silver minivan (pictured above) with both license plates removed.

The investigation into the real estate scam is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New Rochelle Police Det. Christopher Guglielmo by calling (914) 654-2281 and referencing case number 22-001375.

