North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police In The Area Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

Zak Failla
A 27-year-old man was arrested after attempting to shoot his way into a New Rochelle apartment building during a domestic disturbance. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that upon arrival, officers located the fleeing suspect, prompting a brief pursuit before he was ultimately able to evade investigators.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from New Rochelle, was not injured during the incident.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies were able to identify a suspect, 27-year-old Queens resident Muhammed Gumaneh, who was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Gumaneh was charged with: 

  • Attempted assault;
  • Attempted burglary;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon. 

Agencies involved in the investigation: 

  • New Rochelle Police Department;
  • Westchester County District Attorney's Office;
  • Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center;
  • FBI Safe Streets Task Force;
  • The US Marshalls Service for New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

