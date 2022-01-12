Police In The Area Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that upon arrival, officers located the fleeing suspect, prompting a brief pursuit before he was ultimately able to evade investigators.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from New Rochelle, was not injured during the incident.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies were able to identify a suspect, 27-year-old Queens resident Muhammed Gumaneh, who was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Gumaneh was charged with:

Attempted assault;

Attempted burglary;

Reckless endangerment;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Agencies involved in the investigation:

New Rochelle Police Department;

Westchester County District Attorney's Office;

Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center;

FBI Safe Streets Task Force;

The US Marshalls Service for New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

