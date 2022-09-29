Police In Hudson Valley Ask For Help Locating Missing 85-Year-Old Woman

Police in Westchester County asked the public for help locating a missing 85-year-old woman.

Dorothy Campbell was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yonkers Police Department announced.

She was last seen in the area of Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers, police said.

Authorities said Campbell is described as being 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray pants, a pink hat, and glasses.

Police said Campbell has dementia.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Campbell's whereabouts to call the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.