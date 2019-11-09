Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police: Identifying Driver Killed In Fiery Haverstraw Crash Could Take Time

Haverstraw Police said the Medical Examiner's Office was still working to identify a person killed in a fiery crash.
Haverstraw Police said the Medical Examiner's Office was still working to identify a person killed in a fiery crash. Photo Credit: File

Police say it could take "quite a bit of time" to identify a driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in Haverstraw on Letchworth Village Road and Storms Road, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

The driver was killed when the car they were driving hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, Lund said.

Lund said on Tuesday, Sept. 10,  that police and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office are still trying to identify the driver due to the nature of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 845-354-1500.

