Police: Hudson Valley Man Enters, Exits Stranger's Residence During Chase

A wanted man from Westchester County is behind bars after leading officers on a foot chase that included a detour through a stranger’s home, according to police.

Marquise Roberson, age 33, of Peekskill, was arrested Sunday, May 15, after his wife’s grandmother called police in Rye and said he was banging on her front door, authorities said.

An arrest warrant had been issued after a previous domestic incident in which Roberson’s wife told investigators he had ripped her cell phone from her hand and smashed it on a sidewalk, Rye Police said.

When Rye Police officers arrived at the grandmother’s house Sunday, he took off and led officers on a foot pursuit through several streets near Rye’s downtown area, according to police.

At one point, Roberson reportedly entered a stranger’s apartment in a desperate attempt to evade officers. When the resident confronted him, Roberson jumped out of a bedroom window, police said.

Officers were finally able to apprehend the man after hitting him with a Taser, police said.

Roberson was treated for several injuries he sustained during the chase.

He was being held at the Westchester County jail on $25,000 cash bail.

He’s facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.

