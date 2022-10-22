Police Hold Active Shooter Training At Elementary School In Hudson Valley

A training exercise was held at an elementary school in Northern Westchester to prepare police and first responders for active shooter incidents.

The training was held on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at the Mount Kisco Elementary School at 47 West Hyatt Ave., according to Westchester County Police.

At the school, drills were held that focused on protocols and procedures that should be used by first responders during a mass shooting, police said.

Part of this also includes separating into "rescue task forces," so that teams of police, firefighters, and emergency responders can be deployed to quickly and safely get medical help to people who are seriously injured, according to authorities.

This model of training was created in response to other shooting incidents where first responders were unable to get to injured victims because of the ongoing active shooter threat, police said.

"In this model, police officers escort fire and EMS personnel to victims and provide the necessary protection against that active shooter," police said.

During the drills, real-world conditions including blaring fire alarms, smoke in hallways, and moaning actors playing victims were simulated in order to give responders "challenges and curve balls," according to police.

Responders also exercised other scenarios during the training, including using the school's gymnasium to simulate a shooting in a nightclub.

