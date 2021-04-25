Police: Girl Killed In Single-Vehicle Rockland Crash Involving Drunk Driver

A girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the area in which the driver, also a teen, was allegedly driving drunk.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, April 24 in Rockland County on Route 202 in the Village of Montebello.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing power disruption in the area, Ramapo Police said.

Responding patrol officers observed the vehicle, which had been occupied by five juveniles, flipped over on its side, according to police.

Four of the occupants were transported to both Nyack Hospital and Westchester Medical Center. Those occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A female occupant was declared dead at the scene.

All of the occupants, including the deceased, were under the age of 18 years old, said Ramapo Police.

The road was closed until around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Ramapo Police Department Crash Investigation Team with the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 17-year-old male driver from Suffern was intoxicated. He was transported from Nyack Hospital to the Ramapo Police Department for arrest processing.

The driver, whose identity will be withheld due to his juvenile status, was charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter,

Second-degree assault,

First-degree vehicular assault,

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

DWI.

He was arraigned virtually Saturday afternoon in Rockland County Youth Superior Court, was released on his own recognizance and will return to court on Monday April 26.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and is expected to take some time to complete, Ramapo Police say.

