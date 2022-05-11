Police Find Loaded Semi-Automatic Handgun During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop

One person was charged following a traffic stop in Westchester when officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

The incident took place in the Village of Mamaroneck around 1 a.m., on Monday, May 9.

Village of Mamaroneck Police received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of Northrup Avenue with several people entering and exiting the vehicle multiple times, said Lt. Mark Gatta, of the Mamaroneck Police.

Patrol officers located the vehicle as well as the occupants. During an investigation, all four gave conflicting stories as to who was the driver, police said.

A search was conducted with the consent of the occupants, which led to the recovery of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, Gatta said.

As they were being interviewed by detectives one of the occupants, Jacyrus Lawrence, admitted the firearm was his, police said.

Lawrence, a 23-year-old resident of Waterbury, Connecticut, was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm

Lawrence, who had outstanding warrants in Connecticut, was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

