Police Find Crash But No Driver, License Plates Or Registration Stickers In Rockland

Police responded to a vehicle crash, only to find a very damaged vehicle, but no driver and no way to identify anyone involved.

The incident took place Friday, May 3, when officers were dispatched to a report of a car into a guard rail, police said. (Police did not identify the location).

Ramapo police found a vehicle crash, but no driver or license plate.

Upon arrival, they found that the driver left the scene without reporting the crash. Additionally, there were no plates or registration sticker on the vehicle.

'Hopefully, the driver was not injured in the crash," the department wrote on Facebook.

