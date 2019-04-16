Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police: DWI Motorist Faces Felony Charges After Swerving Into Oncoming Traffic In Pearl River

Valerie Musson
Veterans Memorial Drive in Pearl River
Veterans Memorial Drive in Pearl River Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorist is facing DWI charges after allegedly swerving into oncoming traffic in Pearl River, according to police.

Orangetown Police say they observed a driver operating a vehicle westbound on Veterans Memorial Drive in the eastbound lanes on Saturday, April 13 around 3:30 p.m.

Numerous vehicles traveling eastbound had to take evasive action to avoid getting into a head-on collision with the driver, according to police.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop and determined that the driver, identified as 34-year-old Juan Agudo-Guaman of West New York, New Jersey, appeared to be intoxicated.

Agudo-Guaman was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where police say his BAC was tested at .18.

Agudo-Guaman was charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony. He was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, May 8.

