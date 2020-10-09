Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Police: DWI Driver Violates Protection Order, Crashes Vehicle In Rockland

Christina Coulter
Photo of the crashed vehicle
Photo of the crashed vehicle Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An area man who crashed his vehicle while under the influence was also violating an order of protection at the time by driving with a woman who had a restraining order against him, police said. 

Members of the Ramapo Police Department said that a 34-year-old Orange County man, from Warwick, who they did not name, crashed his vehicle into a wooded area in the vicinity of Sterling Mine Road and Eagle Valley Road around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. 

Responding officers said that the man and his female passenger, who had a court-mandated stay-away order of protection against him, were standing outside the vehicle unharmed when they arrived.

The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and for criminal contempt for violating the restraining order. 

