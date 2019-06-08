Police: Drunk Pearl River Motorist Becomes Combative With Cops, EMTs After Stony Point Crash

A 24-year-old man became combative with EMTs and officers, hospitalizing himself while in custody after allegedly drinking, driving and crashing into a stone wall in Stony Point.

On Monday, Aug. 5, officers from the Stony Point Police Department responded to a crash on Perrins Peak Road following multiple reports from multiple callers.

Police said that Pearl River resident Brian Cerkvenik crashed into a rock wall, and the investigation determined that he was allegedly intoxicated. Cerkvenik was not injured during the crash.

Police said that while he was being arrested, Cerkvenik became combative at Stony Point Police Headquarters with paramedics and officers who were checking on his condition. He also repeatedly banged his face on the cell bars before refusing to cooperate.

While banging his face on the cell, Cerkvenik cut his head open and had to be treated and transported to an area hospital for a gash on his face, police said. He was later returned to Police Headquarters, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer.

Cerkvenik was released on $500 bail and is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Aug. 15.

