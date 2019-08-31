Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Dish Out Hundreds Of Tickets In Commercial Vehicle Aggressive Driving Detail

Valerie Musson
New York State Police issued hundreds of tickets as a result of the commercial vehicle aggressive driving detail that took place from Monday, Aug. 26 to Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Hundreds of tickets were issued by police as a result of the commercial vehicle aggressive driving detail that took place from Monday, Aug. 26 to Wednesday, Aug. 28.

New York State Police say the campaign was focused on aggressive behaviors of commercial motor vehicle operators. The detail, which was carried out by members of the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and Traffic Incident Management Team, ticketed operators for exhibiting dangerous behaviors like speeding, unsafe lane changes, following too closely and distracted driving.

The campaign focused on the following state roadways:

Upstate:

  • State Route 17/I-86 in Troops A, C, E and F
  • I-81 in Troops C and D
  • I-84 in Troops F and K
  • I-88 in Troops C and G

Downstate:

  • I-684 in Troop K
  • I-495 in Troop L
  • Downstate section of I-87 for Troop T

State Police say they also conducted commercial vehicle road checks at various locations throughout the New York City metropolitan area.

Of the 1,025 inspections that were conducted, tickets were issued for the following violations:

  • 42 speeding tickets
  • 26 seat belt tickets
  • 5 tickets for unsafe lane changes
  • 265 other moving violations
  • 352 tickets for non-moving violations

In addition, 258 commercial vehicles were taken out of service during the inspections, police say.

