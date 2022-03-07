Police Department In Hudson Valley Welcomes New K-9 Officer From Europe

A new K-9 officer from Europe has joined the ranks of an area police department.

K-9 Cruise, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Slovak Republic, joined the town of Ulster Police Department on Thursday, March 3.

The officer is named after the late Chief Anthony Cruise who died in December 2016 after losing his battle with cancer, said Chief Kyle Berardi, of the Ulster Police.

Chief Cruise served the town of Ulster Police Department from 1989 until his retirement in 2015.

K-9 Cruise is partnered with his handler, Officer Ralph Leiter, and will begin school later this month, the chief said.

"We look forward to seeing what great things K9 Cruise will do in his career," Berardi said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.