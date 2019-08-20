Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police: Daughter Of TV Producer Accused Of Blackmailing David Letterman Bares All At Area Beach

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Anna Lee Halderman
Anna Lee Halderman Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

The daughter of a former TV producer who allegedly attempted to blackmail Westchester resident and former late-night TV star David Letterman has been arrested for allegedly baring all at a beach in Fairfield County.

Anna Lee Halderman, 28, of Norwalk, turned herself into police on Saturday, Aug. 17, on charges of indecent exposure for allegedly taking off her bathing suit on Monday, July 15, at Compo Beach, said the Westport Police Department.

Halderman’s father, Robert “Joe” Halderman, was a CBS News producer when he found a diary belonging to longtime Letterman assistant Stephanie Birkitt, that proved the two had an affair, in what would later become known as the infamous 2009 sex scandal, according to the New York Post.

He then attempted to extort $2 million from the late-night funnyman. Letterman, of North Salem, instead went to the police and Halderman was sentenced to six months in jail.

Westport Police said the incident with his daughter took place around 1:28 p.m. when officers responded to Compo Beach for an indecent exposure complaint.

The caller told officers that she watched Halderman remove the top of her bathing suit to tan. Believing the behavior was inappropriate for the public beach, the individual attempted to confront her when Halderman allegedly became belligerent and allegedly removed the bottom of her suit exposing her buttocks, police said.

The person who complained was with her child who witnessed the entire event,  police added.

Police said Halderman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

During an ​investigation, Halderman told police she did not recall what she may have done on the date in question but apologized for her behavior. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Halderman, police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, she was charged with risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace and released on $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 23.

