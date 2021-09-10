Police Chief In Hudson Valley Calls It A Career

A police chief in Northern Westchester is calling it a career later this month.

City of Peekskill Police Department Chief Don Halmy announced his plan to retire as of Saturday, Sept. 25, after more than 22 years with the department.

Halmy was hired in 1999 and worked on patrol, including the overnight shift, earning the title of sergeant in 2009, lieutenant in 2017, and appointed chief of the Department in 2018.

He has accepted a position in the private sector at a school where he will draw on both his experience in public safety and his first career as an educator when he worked at the Bronx Zoo.

"While it is never easy to say goodbye, I feel I leave the Police Department in good hands with strong leadership candidates among the ranks," Halmy said. "I believe with all my heart the Peekskill Police Department is one of the finest in this country, and I will always be proud to know that I was a part of this great law enforcement agency."

In his resignation letter, Halmy wrote, "I have given this decision much thought, and as I grow older, I am constantly reminded that life is too short, and before I leave this big blue marble, there are other things that I'd like to accomplish."

In his comments to staff, Chief Halmy described how the City of Peekskill has changed for the better over the last 22 years due to the concerted efforts of city staff and diverse community partners from the business, civic and public sectors.

"The city has become safer and more harmonious and is seeing the results of this change in its cultural dynamism and economic development," he added.

Mayor Andre Rainey said, "Chief Donald Halmy and I welcomed each other as we began our terms close to the same times. We will severely miss his integrity, compassion, empathy, mental agility, and commitment to this city."

The City of Peekskill is now in the process of identifying and appointing a successor who will continue the work started by Halmy.

