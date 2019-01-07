Police Asking Public For Help Identifying Armed Robber

The Town of Newburgh police is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

The robbery took place around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Stewart Shops, at 407 S. Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh, Lt. James Nenni said.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a medium build. He was wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the arms and shoulders, blue jeans and a royal blue and yellow mask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or that may have been in the area around that time is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department Detective Division at 845-564-1100. Tips can remain anonymous.

