Police Asking For Help IDing Men Wanted For Questioning In Shooting Death

The City of Middletown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

Sebastian Avilan-Medina, of Knapp Avenue, was shot to death on Monday, March 11, said Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

Avilan-Medina, the owner of an auto shop and used-car business, Avilan Auto Service and Sales, seemed to have been targeted and police believe he may have known his assailant, police said at the time of the homicide.

Since his death, they have worked to identify the two men captured on surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information about either subject is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department via telephone, email or social media, and all calls/texts will be kept confidential.

To contact the police department call 845-343-3151 or email Det. Sgt. Jason Jennings at jjennings@middletownpolice.com . Police can also be contacted through the department's Facebook page and by the city's' Nixle system.

