Police Ask Public's Help In ID Theft, Grand Larceny Case In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County.

Earlier in December, a victim reported that they lost their wallet in the Walmart located on East Main Street in the area of Mohegan Lake, according to New York State Police.

Police said shortly after the wallet was stolen, the victim received a number of fraudulent credit card charges.

Investigators located security images of the individual believed to have made the purchases at stores in Cortlandt and Ossining.

A grand larceny and identity theft investigation is underway, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call authorities at 914-769-2600 and reference case number 10578265.

