North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police Ask Public For Info About Hit-Run Crash In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Police said the crash happeneded at the intersection of Tuckahoe Road and the southbound entrance ramp to I-87 in Yonkers.
Police are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash that happened in Westchester County.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the intersection of Tuckahoe Road and the southbound entrance ramp to I-87 in Yonkers, according to New York State Police.

Police said a tan or gray sedan struck a bicyclist and left the scene. 

Authorities did not provide information on whether the bicyclist suffered injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 914-332-6700

