Police: Area Man Diverted $43K In Funds From Employer To His Own Account

A Newburgh man is facing charges after police say he diverted $43,000 in employer funds to his personal bank account.

New York State Police say that an investigation by the BCI at Montgomery determined that Christopher Dunn, 32, of Newburgh allegedly diverted funds from his employer into his own account and tried to pay his employer with checks that had insufficient funds.

The total amount of the larcenies was approximately $43,000, police say, spanning from June through October of 2018.

Dunn was arrested by State Police at Montgomery. He was charged with:

Third-Degree larceny, a Class D felony

Issuing a bad check, a Class B misdemeanor (two counts)

State Police also determined that Dunn had outstanding warrants from the Village of Florida Police Department and the State Police in Fonda with charges for issuing a bad check and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Dunn was processed through SP Montgomery and arraigned by Village of Walden Justice Jerry Mishk who remanded him to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

