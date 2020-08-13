Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Photos: Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into House In Rockland

Zak Failla
A driver lost control, rolled over a vehicle, and crashed into a Montebello home. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Deaprtment
A speeding driver lost control of his Jeep, rolled over, and crashed into a Rockland County home.

First responders were dispatched to Spook Rock Road in Montebello at approximately noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, after a car came to a crashing halt into an area home.

Police said that the driver, who was the only person in the car, did not sustain any injuries, though the house suffered damage as a result of the crash.

Crews from the Tallman Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Paramedic Services, and Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene to assist police following the crash.

