Photos: Large Tree Crashes Onto House In Rockland

Zak Failla
A tree fell through the roof of an Airmont home on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A family in the area got an unexpected and unwelcome wake-up call when a tree came crashing through the roof of the house.

First responders in Ramapo were dispatched to the residence on Feller Court in the Village of Airmont shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 where there was a report of a large, tall tree that had uprooted and struck the household.

Upon arrival, members of the Ramapo Police Department and Tallman Fire Department found that the tree had gone through a portion of the roof through a section of the attic on the side of the house after uprooting.

There were no injuries reported. 

The town’s Building Inspector was planned to visit the site later on Thursday afternoon to assess the damage and inspect the integrity of the structure with crews being called in to remove the tree.

