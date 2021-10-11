Person Struck, Killed By Car On Residential Roadway In Area

This story has been updated.

An area person was killed when they were hit by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 5:16 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, when the New Paltz Police Department in Ulster County responded to a 911 call of a reported car/pedestrian accident in the area of 61 South Ohioville Road in the Town of New Paltz.

According to New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in the northbound lane of the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Ohioville Road.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle operator remained on scene, called 911, and is fully cooperating with the investigation, he added.

"There is no indication that alcohol or distraction contributed to the accident," Lucchesi said.

The roadway remained closed while members of the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New Paltz Police Department Detective Division at 845-255-1357.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted at the scene by:

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police

New Paltz Rescue Squad

New Paltz Fire Department

Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

