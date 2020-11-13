Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Person Shot In Buttocks In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
The City of Newburgh Police confirms they are investigating a shooting at the Lake Street Apartments.
The City of Newburgh Police confirms they are investigating a shooting at the Lake Street Apartments. Video Credit: Rockland Video Productions

One person was shot in the buttocks during a shooting incident in Orange County.

City of Newburgh Police responded to 103 Lake Drive for reports of shots fired in the area around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person shot in the buttocks, said City of Newburgh Lt Joseph Burns. That person was treated on scene by paramedics from Mobile Life before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police investigate a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex.

Rockland Video Productions

This incident is under active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

