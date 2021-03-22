Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News:
Person Shot At Popular Restaurant In Area

Kathy Reakes
One person was shot during an altercation at Órale Mexico in New Paltz.
One person was shot and injured during an incident at a popular area Mexican restaurant.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at the Órale Mexico restaurant located on Old Route 299 in the Town of New Paltz.

A preliminary investigation indicates an altercation began inside the restaurant and a shot was discharged striking one person, said New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by New Paltz Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

The investigation is continuing and there is no danger to the public.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted by:

  • Ulster County Sheriff’s Office,
  • New York State Police, 
  • SUNY New Paltz Police Department, 
  • Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

