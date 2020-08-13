Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Tropical Storm Forms In Atlantic: Here's Projected Five-Day Path
Police & Fire

Person Jumps From Bear Mountain Bridge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bear Mountain Bridge
Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A search of the Hudson River was launched after reports of a person jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge overnight.

Emergency services personnel from Rockland and Orange counties responded to the bridge shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to reports, the Bridge Authority saw the subject jump at 4:19 a.m. on camera.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.