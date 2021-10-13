'Person In Crisis' Located In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Police said they have located a person who was in crisis following a domestic incident in Westchester County.

The North Castle Police Department issued an alert on Wednesday, Oct. 13, saying officers had searched the Windmill area for one of the people involved in a domestic incident who was in a personal crisis.

Police said after searching the area, the person was found and taken for appropriate care.

Authorities said there is no concern for the safety of area residents.

North Castle Police did not provide further details about the incident.

