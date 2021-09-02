Person Found Shot In Face, Head At Residence In Area

Police are investigating a shooting in the area that left a victim with "significant" injuries.

It happened in Dutchess County at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The victim was discovered when deputies responded to a residence on Rockledge Road in Hyde Park for a report of a shooting, Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with significant head and facial injuries due to a gunshot, Watterson said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital before eventually being transferred to Westchester Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was shot once by unknown suspects who fled the scene before police arrival.

"This incident is not thought to be random and there doesn’t appear to be any threat to public safety at this time," Watterson said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information or security camera footage between approximately 12:30 and 1:00 a.m. in the Rockledge Road or Greenfields Development areas of Hyde Park is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820.

