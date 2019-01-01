Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Blocks I-87 Lanes Near New TZB
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Spring Valley woman was hit and killed on West Eckerson Road.
A Spring Valley woman was hit and killed on West Eckerson Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A local woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Rockland.

Susanne Noel, 72, of Spring Valley, was struck around 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, on West Eckerson Road, said Ramapo Police Department Sgt. Michael Higgins.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment and was not issued any summons last night, Higgins said.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are always a possibility upon its conclusion, he added.

The roadway was closed between Route 45 and Hempstead Road for more than four hours during the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.