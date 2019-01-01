Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Rockland

A local woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Rockland.

Susanne Noel, 72, of Spring Valley, was struck around 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, on West Eckerson Road, said Ramapo Police Department Sgt. Michael Higgins.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment and was not issued any summons last night, Higgins said.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are always a possibility upon its conclusion, he added.

The roadway was closed between Route 45 and Hempstead Road for more than four hours during the investigation.

