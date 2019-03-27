Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash That Caused Route 9W Closure

A pedestrian was seriously injured during a crash on Route 9W near Montefiore Nyack Hospital that closed the roadway for several hours.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 when Thomas Budai, 63, of Ringwood, New Jersey, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban between Sickles Avenue and 5th Avenue near Nyack Hospital when he struck a male pedestrian, causing severe injuries, said officials with the Orangetown Police Department.

Budai, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he is being treated for a serious injury, they added.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending notification of his next of kin.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation of the accident.

The roadway reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident and has not already spoken to the police, or who may have information about the accident, is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department at (845) 359-3700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.