Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash That Caused Route 9W Closure

Daily Voice
Route 9W at Nyack Hospital.
Route 9W at Nyack Hospital. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian was seriously injured during a crash on Route 9W near Montefiore Nyack Hospital that closed the roadway for several hours.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 when Thomas Budai, 63, of Ringwood, New Jersey,  was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban between Sickles Avenue and 5th Avenue near Nyack Hospital when he struck a male pedestrian, causing severe injuries, said officials with the Orangetown Police Department.

Budai, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he is being treated for a serious injury, they added.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending notification of his next of kin.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation of the accident.

The roadway reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident and has not already spoken to the police, or who may have information about the accident, is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department at (845) 359-3700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.