Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Rockland

A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Rockland County.

The incident took place in Spring Valley around 10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, when police officers responded to 175 E. Route 59 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

The initial investigation revealed that the woman was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound while she was attempting to cross Route 59, Galli said.

Police inspect the area. Photo by Mark Lieb

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and waited at the scene for the police and displayed no evidence of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he added.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center where she is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

