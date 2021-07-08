Contact Us
Police & Fire

Pedestrian In 'Grave' Condition After Being Struck By Motorcycle In Area

Zak Failla
McLean Avenue in Yonkers.
McLean Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian remains hospitalized in “grave” condition nearly two weeks after being struck by a motorcyclist in Westchester, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, officers in Yonkers responded to a stretch of McLean Avenue, where there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a motorcycle.

According to the department, both the pedestrian and motorcyclist were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A Yonkers Police Department spokesperson said the pedestrian is still being treated at an area hospital for her injuries, and police said she remains in “grave condition.”

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated, and later released. Police noted that he has been cooperative with investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. More information is expected to be released. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

