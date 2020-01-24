Contact Us
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Route 119 In Greenburgh

Greenburgh Police reported a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Greenburgh Police reported a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on a busy Westchester roadway has died.

The incident took place around 12:05 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Route 119 (Tarrytown Road) and Aqueduct Road, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man in the roadway.

He was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Powell said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of his family, he added.

An early investigation indicates that the pedestrian was crossing northbound on Tarrytown Road and was struck by a vehicle heading east on Tarrytown Road after making the turn from southbound Old Kensico Road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident.

The Greenburgh Police detective division is conducting an accident investigation.

Anyone that witnessed the accident is asked to contact the GPD detective division at 914-989-1725.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

