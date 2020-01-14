Pedestrian, 77, Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Area

A 77-year-old Ulster County pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Michael Heller, of Marlborough, was injured around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, while jogging along Route 9W in the area of Bloom Street, Town Of Marlborough Police said.

Heller was attempting to cross Route 9W from the West when he was struck by a southbound Hyundai, operated by Maureen Moreno, 38, of Milton, police said.

Heller was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the police department said.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information, or may have witnessed the incident to contact 845-795-2181.

The department was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Ulster County Emergency Services, Mobile Life Support Services, and the Marlborough Fire District.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.