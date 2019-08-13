Contact Us
Pearl River Woman Arrested For Alleged DWI After Hit-And-Run Crash Near ShopRite, Police Say

Zak Failla
ShopRite on Middletown Road in Pearl River.
ShopRite on Middletown Road in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 62-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run incident when she was driving drunk, Orangetown police investigators said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department responded to a reported hit-and-run crash shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, when a driver caused property damage near the Pearl River ShopRite on Middletown Road.

Police said that upon arrival, officers canvassed the area for a 2005 black Ford Escape that had front-end damage, eventually locating the suspect, Pearl River resident Susan Lugenbeel, who was allegedly intoxicated when she was involved in the crash.

Lugenbeel was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Orangetown Police Headquarters. Lugenbeel was released following her processing and is scheduled to appear back in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to respond to the charge.

