Pearl River Man Faces DWI, Reckless Driving Charges After I-87 Chase In Orange County

A man from Pearl River is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a police chase in Orange County.

New York State Police say they received several reports of an erratic driver traveling northbound on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo on Wednesday, April 3 around 9:45 p.m.

State Police attempted to pull the vehicle over after observing numerous traffic infractions, but the driver allegedly refused to stop.

After the driver led police on a four-mile pursuit, officers were able to stop the vehicle when it allegedly entered the Harriman Tolls through a closed lane and hit several traffic cones, police say.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Joseph Lyons, was determined to be intoxicated, according to police.

Lyons was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh, where police say he refused to give a breath sample. He faces the following charges:

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

Driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor

Second-degree reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor

Several vehicle and traffic violations

Lyons was arraigned before the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, May 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.