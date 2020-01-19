Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Passenger Suffers Injuries After Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Rockland Crash, Police Say

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Passenger Suffers Injuries After Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Rockland Crash, Police Say

A man driving drunk who fled the scene of a crash was located along with an injured passenger, police say.
It happened just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 18 in Ramapo.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene of the one-car crash on East Eckerson Road, the driver, a 33-year-old Spring Valley man, had fled the scene.

They located him at a home on Northbrook Road in Hillcrest, where he was arrested for DWI.

A passenger was also found at the home and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

