Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Parolee Nabbed With Gun, Drugs In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The loaded semi-automatic weapon seized during the stop.
The loaded semi-automatic weapon seized during the stop. Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

A 23-year-old Hudson Valley parolee was allegedly nabbed with a loaded semi-automatic pistol and drugs after police received a narcotics complaint.

The incident took place in Orange County around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the area of William Street and Benkard Avenue in the city of Newburgh.

Newburgh Police said they attempted to stop parolee Kadeem Knight, of Newburgh, after receiving a narcotics complaint.

When officers attempted to stop Knight, he engaged officers in a brief foot pursuit before his apprehension, police said. 

As a result of an investigation, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a significant amount of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered, police said.

Knight was turned over to the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the US Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.