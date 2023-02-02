Paramedic From Hudson Valley Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash, Police Say

A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said.

The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries.

A day later, on Friday, Jan. 27, Yorktown Police were notified that some of the victim's personal property was missing, including an electronic communication device.

After some investigation, police tracked this device to a residence in Ulster County located in Ellenville on Michael Lane, where one of the paramedics who responded to the fatal crash lived.

After a search warrant application was approved by the Westchester County Supreme Court, members of the Yorktown Police Department and New York State Police then traveled to the residence and executed the search warrant on Friday, Jan. 27 around 4:45 p.m.

Police were able to find the stolen device inside the home and identified the residence's occupant, 63-year-old Ellenville resident Mark Swanson, as the suspect.

Swanson was then arrested and taken to Yorktown, where he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He was then issued an appearance ticket and released.

Swanson will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

