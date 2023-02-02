Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Nabbed For Burglary Of Area Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

Paramedic From Hudson Valley Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The stolen device was found at a man's residence in Ellenville on Michael Lane.
The stolen device was found at a man's residence in Ellenville on Michael Lane. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. 

The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. 

A day later, on Friday, Jan. 27, Yorktown Police were notified that some of the victim's personal property was missing, including an electronic communication device. 

After some investigation, police tracked this device to a residence in Ulster County located in Ellenville on Michael Lane, where one of the paramedics who responded to the fatal crash lived. 

After a search warrant application was approved by the Westchester County Supreme Court, members of the Yorktown Police Department and New York State Police then traveled to the residence and executed the search warrant on Friday, Jan. 27 around 4:45 p.m. 

Police were able to find the stolen device inside the home and identified the residence's occupant, 63-year-old Ellenville resident Mark Swanson, as the suspect. 

Swanson was then arrested and taken to Yorktown, where he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He was then issued an appearance ticket and released. 

Swanson will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 16. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.