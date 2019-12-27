Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2019-12-27

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Make $40,000 Heroin Bust

Jerry DeMarco
Palisades Interstate Parkway police
Palisades Interstate Parkway police Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIP Police

Palisades Interstate Parkway police seized $40,000 worth of heroin and arrested two people – one of them from Orange County -- after stopping a minivan on the parkway, authorities said.

PIP Police Officer Matthew Levine stopped the Honda Odyssey for a traffic violation in Alpine on Dec. 15, Lt. Jock H. Watkins, Jr. said Friday.

A probable-cause search turned up 4,000 wax folds of heroin, Watkins said.

Arrested, he said, were two passengers: Holly Anne Mead, 32, of Newburgh, who was charged with marijuana possession, and Gabriel Zurita-Bayron, 36, of Philadelphia, who was charged with having the heroin.

Mead was released pending a court hearing.

Zurita-Bayron remained held in the Bergen County Jail for eight days before a judge released him this past Monday.

