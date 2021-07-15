Owner Of Not-For-Profit Dog Rescue Group Accused Of Stealing Money

The owner of a not-for-profit dog rescue shelter in Northern Westchester was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars meant for animals over the course of a year, authorities announced.

Lisa Marie Birdsall, age 55, the owner of Birdsall’s Recycled Paws Rescue on Main Street in Mohegan Lake was arrested and charged with grand larceny, according to officials from the SPCA of Westchester.

It is alleged that between Jan. 5, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, Birdsall stole over $3,000 from Recycled Paws Rescue, Inc. without permission. In total, Birdsall allegedly stole over $17,000 from Recycled Paws Rescue by taking monies intended for the not-for-profit organization and instead, spending it for her own personal purposes.

Birdsall’s arrest came on Tuesday, July 13 following a joint investigation by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and the Economic Crimes Bureau of the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.

Following her arrest, Birdsall was released and scheduled to appear in court in Yorktown Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

