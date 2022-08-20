Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: NY Seeing Spike In Kids Accidentally Eating Marijuana Edibles
Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Van Orden Avenue and Franklin Street in Spring Valley.
Van Orden Avenue and Franklin Street in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley.

The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20.

Details on the victim as well as suspect or possible suspects have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or tips@villagespringvalley.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

