Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storms With Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH Could Cause Power Outages
Police & Fire

Overdose Victim Rescued In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Narcan.
Narcan. Photo Credit: Daily Voice file photo

Some fast-thinking first responders in Rockland County helped save the life of a woman suffering from a potentially fatal overdose.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a home in Hillburn on Sunday, Aug. 18, where there was a call for a possible drug overdose.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and without a pulse. One officer began CPR while the second administered Narcan to the woman. After several cycles of CPR and multiple doses of Narcan, the woman began to regain consciousness.

Officers were assisted at the scene by Rockland Paramedics and the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps.

Police said that the woman was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered at the scene. Her condition was not immediately available on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.