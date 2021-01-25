Out-Of-Stater Nabbed With Gun After Calls About Suspicious Man In Area, Police Say

A 52-year-old man was arrested for criminal possession of a gun after police received calls regarding a man acting suspiciously.
Troy Erhardt, of Arizona, was arrested around 12:43 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, after the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to 11 Boulevard Knolls for a report of a man with a gun walking in the area and acting in a suspicious manner.
Officers located and detained Erhardt after finding a loaded handgun which was secured by officers, Poughkeepsie PD Det. Sgt. George Camacho.
Erhardt was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-7577.
